Khaled: One Johor Umno account frozen, but never received Najib’s money

KUALA LUMPUR, June 30 — One of Johor Umno ‘s bank accounts has been frozen for a reason yet to be known, its chief Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin confirmed today.

When contacted, Khaled also denied receiving any money as Johor Umno chief from former Umno president Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

“We have not been approached by anyone, so we don’t know the reason why the account is frozen,” he told Malay Mail when asked if any of Johor Umno’s accounts were frozen for investigations into the scandal involving 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) or SRC International Sdn Bhd.

Asked to clarify local paper The Edge’s report that Johor Umno allegedly received RM25 million from Najib previously, Khaled said: “I took over Johor Umno after May 2013, I don’t receive anything like that from Najib.”

When asked if he could confirm that Johor Umno under his leadership never received 1MDB funds, Khaled told Malay Mail: “As far as I can remember.”

In The Edge’s report, it cited sources as saying that Barisan Nasional parties —including Umno — had received around RM300 million originating from 1MDB for the 13th general elections that was held on May 5, 2013.



The Edge reported that Umno headquarters allegedly received the largest amount at nearly RM145 million from one of Najib’s Ambank accounts, again citing sources.



The paper also claimed that sources said Johor Umno received RM25 million and Selangor Umno received RM19 million in cheques from Najib.



