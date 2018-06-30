‘Halo’ TV series to begin filming in 2019

The masked ‘Halo’ lead character Master Chief as seen in a trailer for ‘Halo 5: Guardians’. — Picture courtesy of 343 Industries / Microsoft Studios

LOS ANGELES, June 30 — Five years on from its 2013 announcement, the Halo TV series is to take a crucial next step with US network Showtime as its broadcast partner.

Ten episodes of a series based on blockbuster action game franchise Halo have been ordered by Showtime.

Rupert Wyatt (director, Rise of the Planet of the Apes), Kyle Killen (writer, producer, Mind Games, Awake series), and Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Television are working on the production side.

Production is to begin in early 2019, according to Showtime, an adjustment from the previous Fall 2018 window suggested by a March 2018 issue of trade magazine Production Weekly.

“Kyle Killen’s scripts are thrilling, expansive and provocative, Rupert Wyatt is a wonderful, world-building director, and their vision of Halo will enthrall fans of the game while also drawing the uninitiated into a world of complex characters that populate this unique universe,” said network president and CEO David Nevins.

Microsoft Studios, whose parent owns gaming brand Xbox, and Microsoft’s internal studio and Halo custodian 343 Industries had previously overseen the development and release of three live-action promotional shorts in the Halo 3: Landfall trilogy (2007, directed by Neill Blomkamp), 1m30s short Halo: The Life (2009, directed by Rupert Sanders), and four-part webseries Halo 4: Forward Until Dawn (2012, helmed by H+ director Stewart Hendler).

A set of seven animated films from six Japanese production houses was collected under the Halo Legends banner in 2010 ahead of the release of Halo Reach.

The Halo TV series was originally intended to accompany the 2015 release of Halo 5: Guardians but is now more likely to synchronize with publicity efforts for Halo Infinite. — AFP-Relaxnews