Bursa to continue upward momentum next week

KUALA LUMPUR, June 30 — Bursa Malaysia is expected to sustain its upward momentum to trade higher next week to the 1,720-point level following a rebound on Friday, said a dealer.

Hermana Capital Bhd Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer Datuk Dr Nazri Khan Adam Khan said markets retaliation to the potential global trade war had subsided and this would likely restore sentiment on global growth prospects.

“We hope that the trade fight between the United States (US) and China is just rhetoric. At the end of the day, we think the US may just want to get more bargaining power and that China will bite it,” he told Bernama, adding that US President Donald Trump’s action were business-oriented.

Nazri Khan also hoped that the easing negative sentiment relating to the trade war would also stop the foreign fund outflow which went on for the past 10 trading days.

“Backed by the higher oil prices, we think it (easing negative sentiment) will also help the commodity prices and ringgit value against the US dollar,” he said.

On the local front, Nazri Khan said inflation rate was expected to decline in the second half of this year, to between one and two per cent, as the Goods and Services Tax (GST) is being abolished and to be replaced with the Sales and Services Tax (SST).

He said the SST was expected to have a lower per cent rate compared with the GST, and this would likely boost businesses and the ringgit.

Besides that, all eyes will also be on the announcement of the Pakatan Harapan led-government’s full cabinet line-up, who will be sworn in on July 2, according to a statement by Istana Negara.

For the week just-ended, the local bourse trended mostly lower in line with regional peers, mainly weighed by the concerns of a global trade war and foreign fund selling.

However, the fall was halted on Friday following mid-year window dressing.

On a Friday-to-Friday basis, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI was 2.65 points easier at 1,691.50 from 1,694.15 last Friday.

The FBM Emas Index declined 12.53 points to 11,960.93 and the FBMT100 Index fell 0.71 of-a-point to 11,757.93.

The FBM 70 rose 65.26 points to 14,627.06 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index put on 50.66 points to 12,092.55.

The FBM Ace was 139.93 points lower at 5,127.53.

On a sectoral basis, the Finance Index dipped 205.05 points to 16,649.91, but the Plantation Index gained 24.40 points to 7,534.16 and the Industrial Index was up 8.56 points at 3,127.53.

Weekly turnover narrowed to 9.70 billion units worth RM10.52 billion against 10.19 billion units valued at RM11.81 billion last week.

Main market volume shrank to 5.90 billion shares valued at RM9.53 billion from 6.22 billion shares worth RM10.96 billion.

Warrants turnover improved to 2.75 billion units worth RM814.09 million from 2.44 billion units valued at RM590.20 million previously.

The ACE market volume increased to 2.58 billion shares valued at RM178.25 million versus 1.51 billion shares worth RM259.44 million. — Bernama