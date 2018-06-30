GLC CEO on remand for power abuse released today

A ‘Datuk’ from a prominent a government-linked company was remanded by the Malaysia Anti Corruption Commission today, June 28, 2018. ― Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

PUTRAJAYA, June 30 — A chief executive officer of a government-linked company (GLC) held for investigation into alleged power abuse involving several construction projects worth RM300 million was released by the Magistrate’s Court here today.

Magistrate Mohammad Abduh Md Hafidz ordered the 59-year-old man to be released on bail of RM50,000 in one surety after the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) made no request to extend his remand.

The man, with the title “Datuk”, had been on remand since last Thursday for investigation under Section 17 (a) of the MACC Act 2009.

He was arrested by the MACC at about noon last Wednesday following raids at several premises in the Klang Valley, including his house and office, to obtain documents related to the case.

The suspect is believed to have misused his power to manipulate the process of several construction projects currently carried out by the GLC.

According to a MACC spokesperson, the project was awarded to a company via a tender process, but the suspect deliberately placed many hurdles which led to the designated party failing in its endeavours to carry out the project.

Subsequently, the project was then given to a replacement contractor who is believed to have links with the suspect and it is understood that the whole thing had already been planned earlier, he said. — Bernama