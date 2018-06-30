Umno leader summoned by MACC over alleged misappropriation of funds

The report said the documents seized by MACC suggested records of the payment transactions and that the misappropriation began in 2014. ― Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, June 30 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has summoned an Umno Supreme Council member for questioning over alleged misappropriation of donations of nearly RM900,000 in a foundation.

A report by Sinar Harian today cited MACC’s Investigation Division Director Datuk Simi Abdul Ghani as saying the senior Cabinet minister under the former administration was being called in to help with investigations over the case.

“It’s true that there is a high-ranking leader from Umno being investigated,” he said when the Malay daily contacted him.

However, he declined to comment further.

Sources had told Sinar Harian that the senior leader in question was also going to contest for a high-ranking position in the Umno elections today and that he was also the chairman of the foundation.

He is alleged to have used more than RM800,000 to pay for his and his wife’s credit card bills.

Sinar Harian also reported that documents seized by MACC suggested records of the payment transactions and that the misappropriation began in 2014.

Those vying for the spot as president are acting president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, former Youth Chief Khairy Jamaluddin, Gua Musang Member of Parliament, Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah; Bandar Tun Razak Umno division member Mohamed Iqbal Maricair and Iskandar Puteri Umno division member Mohd Yusof Musa @ Jamaluddin.

Negri Sembilan Umno chairman Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan and Umno information chief Tan Sri Annuar Musa hope to snag the spot as deputy president.

Hoping for a position as vice-president are Umno Supreme Council members Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, Mohamad Khaled Nordin, Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid, Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman and Datuk Seri Johari Ghani.

Two others include Sheikh Razali Hamad and Datuk Seri Ahmad Said.