MMEA monitoring Malaysian waters for victims of boat collision in Indonesia

TAWAU, June 30 — The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) is monitoring the Malaysian territorial waters to locate four more missing victims of a boat-collision which occurred in waters off Indonesia last night.

Tawau maritime director Captain Romli Mustafa said the agency had referred the matter to the Indonesian Consulate in Tawau, but had yet to receive feedback from the latter.

“Apart from that , the Indonesian authorities have also not requested for any (search) assistance from Malaysia,” he said in a statement.

However, Romli said four MMEA assets, comprising Kilat 46, PGR 16, PGR 13 and PSC 6, and a Marine Police asset (Bangi 12) monitoring the area would help in the search.

The Indonesia media reported that a boat with 16 passengers from Tawau to Pulau Sebatik, Indonesia, collided with another boat about 100 metres off Sungai Nyamuk, Indonesia, at 7pm yesterday.

The collision involved 17 victims, but so far, the Indonesian authorities have found 13 victims, where five of them died and one was injured. — Bernama