Report: Several ambassadors asked to return to Malaysia

According to a report, Malaysian Ambassador to Indonesia Datuk Seri Zahrain Mohamed Hashim is among those summoned to return to Malaysia. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 30 — Several overseas delegates appointed by the previous government have been asked to return to Malaysia while some have also had their contracts terminated.

The Star today reported that among those who have been summoned home include Malaysian Ambassador to Indonesia Datuk Seri Zahrain Mohamed Hashim who was packed and ready to leave Jakarta a month ago according to a source.

“His bags are all packed, some are already in a container on its way to Kuala Lumpur,” the source told the newspaper.

The Star also quoted another source in the Foreign Affairs Ministry who said the contract of Malaysia’s first ambassador to the Vatican, Tan Sri Bernard Dompok, was terminated on June and will arrive back in Malaysia next week.

Citing sources, the English daily also reported that Malaysian ambassador to Finland Puna Sri Blanche O’Leary, Malaysian Friendship and Trade Centre in Taiwan president Datuk Adeline Leong and, High Commissioner to Brunei Datuk Ghulam Jelani Khanizaman might also be axed.

Several ambassadors who resigned before the May 9 polling day include former ambassador to the United States Tan Sri Zulhasnan Rafique (April 23) and former ambassador to Cambodia Datuk Seri Hasan Malek (March 31).