Ringgit likely to trade at 4.05 against US dollar in near term

A Malaysia Ringgit note is seen in this illustration photo. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 30 — The ringgit is likely to weaken further and edge towards 4.05 against the US dollar in the near term, given prolonged concerns over a potential trade war between the United States (US) and China.

FXTM Global Head of Currency Strategy and Market Research Jameel Ahmad said the ringgit movement over the near term would continue to be dictated by external factors, including the ongoing rally in the greenback and geopolitical tension between the US and China.

“The combination of the two factors has enforced brutal punishment for emerging markets across the globe, to the point where there is now only two emerging market currencies to have actually gained against the US dollar year-to-date, namely, the ringgit and the Colombian peso.

“Only a reversal in US dollar demand, caused by profit-taking in the greenback, will be enough to transform the fortunes of emerging market currencies. This means that the US dollar will need to receive profit-taking for the ringgit to recover its ground,” he told Bernama.

On a Friday-to-Friday basis, the local note finished lower against the greenback at 4.0380/0410 from 4.0010/0040.

The ringgit was also traded mostly lower against a basket of major currencies, except the British pound, against which it rose to 5.3092/3147 from 5.3189/3245 recorded last Friday.

The local note declined against the Singapore dollar to 2.9624/9650 from 2.9484/9511, depreciated against the yen to 3.6487/6524 from 3.6323/6360 and weakened against the euro to 4.7043/7082 from 4.6644/6683 previously. — Bernama