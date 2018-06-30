Short-term rates to remain stable next week

During the week, Bank Negara intervened on a daily basis to absorb excess liquidity by conducting tenders. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, June 30 — Short-term rates are likely to remain stable next week with Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) expected to offer tenders to absorb excess funds from the money market system, dealers said.

For the week just-ended, the average overnight interest rate remained at 3.19 per cent, while the one-, two- and three-week rates were pegged at 3.26 per cent, 3.30 per cent and 3.35 per cent respectively.

Meanwhile, the benchmark three-month Kuala Lumpur Interbank Offered Rate was at last week’s 3.69 per cent.

During the week, the central bank intervened on a daily basis to absorb excess liquidity by conducting tenders such as conventional money market tenders, Qard tenders, Commodity Murabahah Programmes, a repo tender, reverse repo tenders and Bank Negara Interbank Bills.

On a Friday to Friday basis, the total liquidity surplus in the conventional system for the week was higher at RM34.01 billion from RM30.51 billion last week, while in the Islamic system, it rose to RM13.8 billion from RM8.10 billion. ­— Bernama