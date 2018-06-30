Report: Investigators say RM600m from 1MDB deposited into Umno account

According to a report, investigators are looking to prove the link between the money received by Umno to 1MDB. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, June 30 — The freezing of Umno bank accounts could be linked to an alleged transfer of some RM600 million from 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) into the party’s accounts, according to a news report.

The New Straits Times today reported it had learnt that investigators are looking to prove the link between the money to 1MDB, while authorities were attempting to retrieve the remaining funds.

This comes as the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission froze 900 bank accounts linked to the 1MDB scandal yesterday.

MORE TO COME