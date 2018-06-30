Report: BN parties also received RM300m from 1MDB

The investigators believe that the fund originated from proceeds of 1MDB’s bonds issued in 2012 and 2013. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 30 — Other Barisan Nasional (BN) parties also have received up to RM300 million originating from 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) for the 2013 general election, according to a report.

In a report by The Edge, sources were quoted as saying that among those that received the fund was Umno headquarters, which received nearly RM145 million from one of former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s AmBank accounts.

The investigators believe that the fund originated from proceeds of 1MDB’s bonds issued in 2012 and 2013.

The report said Najib had also made payments via cheques to Selangor Umno (RM19 million), Johor Umno (RM25 million) as well as BN component parties like MCA, MIC, SUPP and the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) in Sabah.

Sources reportedly said MIC was given RM15 million and MCA, RM 11 million.

MORE TO COME