Groups meet Mat Sabu over Scorpene scandal, urge travel ban lift for French lawyer

The groups welcomed Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu’s commitment to meet French lawyer William Bourdon to facilitate the judicial inquiry in France. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, June 30 — C4 Centre and Suaram has briefed Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu on the ongoing French inquiry in the French court into the Scorpene corruption scandal, and are seeking the lifting of the previous administration’s entry ban on a French lawyer to Malaysia.

The two groups, Centre to Combat Corruption and Cronyism (C4 Centre) and Suara Rakyat Malaysia (Suaram), said they handed over a report on the scandal linked to the 2002 purchase of two Scorpene submarines to the defence minister in their meeting yesterday.

“We informed the Defence Ministry that the French lawyer acting for SUARAM, William Bourdon is making arrangements to come to Malaysia and meet with the Defence Minister to discuss how the new Malaysian government can extend its cooperation in moving the French inquiry forward,” they said in a joint statement late last night.

“It is noteworthy that the case is still ongoing in the French Court and it is only a matter of time that the proceeding is moved to a higher court where those involved will be prosecuted,” they added.

Welcoming the defence minister’s commitment to meet the French lawyer to facilitate the judicial inquiry in France, the groups urge for an end to the travel ban imposed on the lawyer in 2011.

“In July 2011, William Bourdon was arbitrarily deported from Malaysia by the Barisan Nasional government for giving a briefing on the development of the case in the French court at a fundraising event.

“Given the strong commitment made by the Pakatan Harapan government to stamp out corruption, we urge that Home Minister Muhyiddin Yassin lift the ban placed on William Bourdon immediately.

“This move would enable him to enter Malaysia and advise the government, in particular the Minister of Defence on the latest development of the case, the next course of action, and steps to be taken to ensure that the case proceeds without a hitch in the French court,” they said.

