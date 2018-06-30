Umno elections reflect re-emergence of democracy, says Zahid

Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said he hopes that by opening up all posts to be contested, it would re-engage all Umno members. ― Bernama pic

BAGAN DATUK, June 30 — The Umno elections for the two top party posts today reflects the re-emergence of democracy that has been sidelined for the past 30 years, said its vice-president who performs the duties of acting president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Ahmad Zahid, who is one of the Umno presidential candidates, said the excitement was felt from the grassroots to the national level after he listened to the grassroots’ voice and then proposed the idea to the party supreme council to open all party positions to be contested.

“I do feel that democracy has been completely translated into Umno now, as there was no contest for the president and deputy president posts since 1988.

“Obviously, in the process of translating the democracy we don’t need to postpone the elections (that should be held once every three years) even though our charter allows us to do as such after 18 months,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters after taking part in the live telecast of the Umno Presidential Debate 2018 programme from the Bagan Datuk Umno Complex Hall which was aired at 9.30pm on Astro Awani.

Two other candidates vying for the party’s president post, namely, Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah and Khairy Jamaluddin, also participated in the debate.

Ahmad Zahid also expressed his hopes that by opening up all posts to be contested, it would re-engage all Umno members, apart from giving the widest opportunity to the Malay and Bumiputera professionals to be involved in policy and decision-making.

“That apart, in my opinion, we should also ensure that no political warlords is trying to block new members from joining the branch or division’s leaders who are trying to do something so they will not face any competition..

“I think we must come out of this cocoon, and I have declared a manifesto with 15 points and I am convinced that if I am given a mandate, I will give Umno leadership a continuation,” he said.

Under the provisions of the Umno constitution, the party’s supreme council should be elected once every three years.

The last time the Umno elections were held on Oct 20, 2013, which means that the party’s supreme council elections should have been held by Oct 19, 2016. — Bernama