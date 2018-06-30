Johor to reject investment detrimental to environment, says exco

Johor exco Jimmy Puah Wee Tse said that he would discuss with the Department of Environment on the possibility of tightening the enforcement. — Picture via Facebook/Jimmy Puah

JOHOR BARU, June 30 — Foreign and domestic green technology investors found to be detrimental to the state’s environment will be barred from investing in Johor.

State International Trade, Investment and Utility Committee chairman Jimmy Puah Wee Tse said the move was implemented following the discovery of a foreign investor who was found to have masqueraded behind green technology but actually intended to make Johor a solid waste disposal site.

“Johor welcomes investments from any country but investment that will adversely affect the environment will not be accepted.

“If they (investors) want to develop industry that will adversely affect the environment, please don’t see me. Only those with the plans that have been verified as green technology, then we (Johor government) can give due consideration,” he said.

He was met by reporters during the Aidilfitri celebration with orphans around Johor Baru organised by the Grand Paragon Hotel here yesterday.

He also said that he would discuss with the Department of Environment on the possibility of tightening the enforcement.

“We will investigate and review any companies that violate the terms, and we will take action,” he said.

He said the move was necessary in the efforts to protect Johor’s natural resources from being exposed to pollution. — Bernama