For Chinese artist Grace Cong, Malaysia is her muse

Artist Grace Cong Lige at her second solo exhibition titled ‘The Power of Tradition: Belt and Road’ held at the National Art Gallery. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, June 30 — Hailing from the most populous nation in the world, artist Grace Cong Lige moved to Kuala Lumpur some 19 years ago when she married Malaysian Henry Wong Wei Khen.

The pair met in Fuzhou, China where Cong was working in an advertising agency and hosting an arts and cultural programme called The Colour of Life.

The bubbly artist, who graduated from China’s Luxun Academy of Fine Art, has been painting since she made KL her home.

“My inspiration comes from Malaysia. When I first arrived, I was fascinated with the tropical flowers and rainforest, so that was the theme of my first solo exhibition at Bangsar Village II in 2010.”

Enthralled by the multiculturalism of her adopted country, that soon became her next inspiration.

Cong’s second solo exhibition titled The Power of Tradition: Belt and Road was at the National Art Gallery recently.

There were 32 oil-on-canvas pieces featuring lion dances of all shapes, size and colour as well and 15 batik designs on wau (traditional kites).

She worked on those pieces for eight years.

“My next project is painting cityscapes. We are city people, we visit cities more than the countryside, so to depict my life, I am working on cityscapes.”

While Cong loves KL, she said it doesn’t inspire her to paint it.

“Maybe I have stayed here too long.”

Her favourite Malaysian city to visit and paint is Melaka.

“I love it and I think Melaka is most beautiful when seen under its streetlights.”

“I love taking pictures wherever I go and I use a combination of those as inspiration to paint.”

One quirk that she has is only painting cities at night.

“I love the night lights, it is relaxing.

“People are done working for the day, so they are happy to unwind while enjoying post-dinner coffee.”

The artist, who also enjoys horseback riding at the Selangor Turf Club with her 14-year-old daughter Kelly Wong Kar Yee, believes she can bring to life the cities through her paintings.

As an artist, she is always looking for new cities with old things to discover and paint.

“In old buildings, you can see they have more ‘character’.”

She added that beaches were her favourite places too.

And like most Malaysians, she loves the local food.

“The minute I land at KLIA, my first meal is usually assam laksa.

“I am not bothered by the smell. I also love durian.”

As her husband is a good cook, she only ventures into the kitchen to prepare a quick meal for Kelly, when he is not around.

Kelly too has an artistic streak, but she is into graphics and abstract drawings.

“I am extremely grateful for the two men in my life — my father and my husband — who support and encourage me.”

Artist Grace Cong Lige and her family on holiday in Sabah. — Picture courtesy of Grace Cong

Cong and Wong dated for three years before getting hitched.

“I am trying my best to be as supportive towards my daughter.”

On her thoughts about the influx of tourists from her home country, she said: “I think it’s fantastic that so many people from China are coming here to visit, but sadly, I don’t think they see the real Malaysia.

“They come as tourists, stop at certain attractions, take pictures, shop and leave.

“The diversity of culture and the food — you cannot just experience it in a few days. If they understood more, they will surely love it more.”

When Cong is not painting or driving her daughter around, she catches up with a small group of friends from Dalian (her hometown) for food and chit-chat.

On her art, she said she only developed an interest a year before attending college.

“At 16, I used to accompany my best friend, Jiang Hui, to art classes after school.

“I was drawn to the atmosphere when everyone was drawing. It was so serene and quiet, I found it to be amazing.”

When she approached the art teacher, who was one of the best in town, he told her it would be difficult to catch up as his other students had been learning for five to six years.

She took his rejection in stride.

Weeks later, when he ran into her along the school’s corridors, he kept looking at her, before he approached and said: “Maybe we should try.

“That changed my life. From regular art classes at school, I knew I could draw and paint but never thought I could make it to university.”

Creativity and artistic talent runs in her family.

Her father, Cong Bao Zhang, used to compose Chinese folk music for the Dalian orchestra while her sister, Cong Damin, who was a solo violinist, was part of the Fujian army orchestra from age 14.

“In China, it is prestigious to belong to the army orchestra. Some of our best actors and musicians come from there, including our current first lady.”

Cong also learnt the violin from age eight to 12 but it was not her cup of tea.

She said it was not difficult leaving home because she liked travelling around China and coming here was just an extension.

“I adapt easily and with today’s technology, I speak to my father every day.

“He keeps updated on my progress and gives me a lot of good advice and encouragement.”

Cong also tries to return to China at least twice a year to visit her parents and sister.