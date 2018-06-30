Private museums all the rage in Perak

Visitors taking selfie in front of Ho Yan Hor Museum located at Jalan Bijeh Timah, Ipoh. — Pictures by Farhan Najib

Visitors look at the collection of artefacts at the Ho Yan Hor Museum.

IPOH, June 30 — Independent museums have been gaining popularity in Perak recently, with about 15 privately-owned museums in the state.

Among the private museums are Ho Yan Hor Museum, Han Chin Pet Soo, Kinta Tin Mining Museum, Yasmin at Kong Heng Museum, Gopeng Heritage House, Dream Big World, Time Tunnel, 22 Hale Street, Sitiawan Settlement Museum and Old House Museum.

Thanks to the initiative of certain individuals, the public can now see and understand the lifestyle, heritage, culture, history and personalities of some tycoons, who played an important role in shaping the state.

However, these private initiatives are lack support from the state government.

Malay Mail recently interviewed a few museum owners to find out why they are doing what they do as well as how they have been surviving as most offer free admission or a minimal charge.

Ho Yan Hor Museum

Located in a pre-war two-story heritage building in Jalan Bijeh Timah, Ipoh, the museum is an effort to honour Dr Ho Kai Cheong, the founder of Ho Yan Hor, a company that sells herbal tea.

Ho was the first person in Malaya to package his herbal tea in dried form.

Museum curator Ng Chern Yuan says the Ho Yan Hor museum was established to honour Dr Ho Kai Cheong, who is the founder of Ho Yan Hor, a company that sells herbal tea.

Museum curator Ng Chern Yuan said that the museum is sponsored and supported by Hovid Berhad, a public-listed pharmaceutical company.

“Hovid’s managing director David Ho is the eldest son of the founder. David transformed Ho Yan Hor into a pharmaceutical company.

“The building, which was restored, is Ho’s original home. This is where the herbal tea was invented.”

Ng said the museum was set up to share his story and lifestyle with the community and to promote Ipoh’s history.

“When people first hear about Ho Yan Hor they think it’s a brand from Hong Kong or China, but we wanted to tell the public that Ipoh, too, can produce such quality products.

“And the best way to let the public know is through this museum,” said Ng, adding it receives about 100,000 local and international visitors annually.

Admission is free and visitors are served tea.

Visitors are briefed about the history of tin mining at the Kinta Tin Mining (Gravel Pump) Museum in Kampar. — Picture courtesy of Kinta Tin Mining (Gravel Pump) Museum

Kinta Tin Mining (Gravel Pump) Museum

Located at the heart of Bandar Baru, Kampar, the museum displays artefacts and relics from the days of tin mining.

Museum deputy director Jacky Chew said the museum was opened by Tan Sri Hew See Tong, who was a former tin miner.

“Hew was born and raised in Kampar and worked as a tin miner. The museum aims to preserve the memory and heritage of tin mining during its glory days,” he said.

Chew added the museum was supported by the 85-year-old businessman.

Most of the collection belonged to Hew.

“He also is a prominent figure in the Chinese Miner Association and Hakka Association.

“Some of the displays are also donated by his acquaintances from the seassociations.”

Chew said the admission to the museum was initially free but since April, it costs RM5 per adult and RM2 each for children to enter.

Chew also said the museum received about 30,000 visitors in the past two years.

The Time Tunnel Ipoh Old Town museum showcases a collection of old items from cassettes to signboards that were once used by the Ipoh folks as an everyday household items.

Time Tunnel Ipoh Old Town

This museum features the personal collection of See Kok Shan, who has been collecting old items, from cassettes to signboards, that were once the everyday household items of Ipoh folk.

See said he set up the museum to show the current generation how the life was before.

“This museum is not restricted to any particular item or story.

“Here, people can find all sorts of items that were used by the older generation of Ipoh.”

See, who started the museum with his own money, said the majority of the items were his and only a handful were donated.

“I do not receive any sponsors from anyone. The museum was set up through my own initiative,” he said.

A fee of RM6 is charged for adults and RM4 for children.

Dream Big World owner Elvin Chow shows his collection of model cars from various brands at his museum located along the Concubine Lane in Ipoh.

Dream Big World (Model Car Museum)

Situated in Ipoh’s historic Concubine Lane, the place, which is owned by Elvin Chow, could be the first ever model car museum in the country.

The museum displays more than 500 model cars, including die cast ones and model kits.

“These model cars are my personal collection and I decided to put this collection in a museum as I wanted to share the history of the cars with the public,” said Chew who is a former engineer and schoolteacher.

“This museum is self-funded and a fee of RM5 is charged for admission to the museum.”

Aside from model cars, the museum also exhibits foam board models of several iconic global structures throughout history.

Visitors can also get a glimpse of model aircraft.

Museum curator Lim Yi Wen showing the artefacts displayed at the 22 Hale Street gallery in Ipoh.

22 Hale Street

The museum project is spearheaded by Puan Sri Sandra Lee Wei Feng and funded by a private company.

Museum curator Lim Yi Wen said the place features tin mining tycoons Tan Sri Lee Loy Seng and Leong Tian.

“The museum displays their lifestyles during the tin mining era. It also promotes Peranakan and Chinese cultures.

“Back then, the museum was a hotel and some private homes. We restored the building using traditional methods to retain its originality.

The museum is currently undergoing some restoration work and will be operational by August.