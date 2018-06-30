Man stabs mum to death in Banting

SHAH ALAM, June 29 — A 50-year-old woman died after she was allegedly stabbed by her son at their home in Taman Langat Utama 3, Banting near here this afternoon.

Kuala Langat police deputy chief DSP Kamalariffin Aman Shah said in the 2.10pm incident, the 20-year-old suspect was believed to have stabbed the victim, Mardziah Muhamad Yusof in the head with a knife.

“Based on preliminary investigation, the victim’s husband arrived home after Friday prayers with a 12-year-old son to find the suspect rushing out of the house wrapped in a towel and his hands covered with blood.

“The victim’s husband gave chase but turned back after a distance while his son entered the house to see his mother lying on the kitchen floor with her head bleeding. The man immediately contacted the police,” he said in a statement.

He added that the suspect who was unemployed and the sixth of 10 siblings, lived in the house with the victim, his father and 12-year-old brother.

According to Kamalariffin when the incident occurred the victim and suspect were in the house with five children aged between two and four years, who the victim was babysitting. However, none of the children were injured.

He said a blood-stained knife believed to have been used by the suspect was found near the victim’s body.

“The suspect was arrested an hour later about 50 metres from the house in a mentally unstable state,” he said.

“We are still investigating if he was under the influence of drugs when the incident happened,” he said adding that the victim’s body was sent to Banting Hospital for post-mortem and the suspect would be remanded tomorrow for investigation under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder. — Bernama