Khairy calls accepting 1MDB explanations one of 'life's regrets'

During a ‘live’ debate tonight, Khairy was asked why he stood by Datuk Seri Najib Razak in GE14 even though he did not defend 1MDB. — Screengrab from Facebook Video

KUALA LUMPUR, June 29 — Accepting the explanation of 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) will be one of his regrets in life, said Umno presidential candidate Khairy Jamaluddin.

“This is my lifetime regret although we felt there were holes in the explanation provided on 1MDB, we accepted them as the investigations that was conducted by the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) did not implicate the prime minister at that time.

“I admit it was our mistake in not pursuing the matter maybe we should have continued our questioning and I have come to realise that shortcoming in our GE14 defeat,” he said during a “live” debate between the Umno presidential candidates hosted by Astro Awani.

The question directed to Khairy asked why he stood by Datuk Seri Najib Razak in GE14 even though he did not defend 1MDB and even called for the PAC to call Low Taek Jho for questioning in 2015.

He said Umno is where it is today because leaders were not persistent in their questioning.

“All the leaders in the party from the Cabinet members to the divisional leaders did voice out on 1MDB but we stopped doing so eventually.

“This brings me back to my point of not treating the party president as a ‘political god’ and must allow open political discussion,” he said.