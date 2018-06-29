Here are the deets for Dr M’s Aidilfitri open house in Langkawi tomorrow

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad greets a boy during the prime minister’s Aidilfitri open house in Putrajaya June 15, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, June 29 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad will hold the Langkawi parliamentary constituency Aidilfitri open house at the Lada Sports Complex tomorrow and members of the public are invited to attend the event.

“I invite the people in Langkawi Island to the Langkawi parliamentary constituency Aidilfitri open house on Saturday, June 30, 2018 at the Lada Sports Complex, Langkawi,” said Dr Mahathir, who is Langkawi MP, via his postings on Facebook and Twitter accounts today.

The event will be held from noon to 3pm.

Dr Mahathir was appointed as the seventh Prime Minister on May 10 following the victory of Pakatan Harapan in the 14th General Election. — Bernama