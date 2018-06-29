Pub argument turns into brawl at Johor hospital

Two men, a runner and a security guard, sustained injuries after being attacked by a group of individuals in an incident in front of the Sultan Ismail Hospital’s (HSI) emergency ward at about 5am here today. ― AFP pic

JOHOR BARU, June 29 — Two men, a runner and a security guard, sustained injuries after being attacked by a group of individuals in an incident in front of the Sultan Ismail Hospital’s (HSI) emergency ward at about 5am here today.

Johor Baru Selatan district police chief ACP Shahurinain Jais said earlier the victims had gone for a drink with another friend at a pub in Taman Mount Austin.

However, as they were about to exit from the pub, a gang of 15 men stopped them, feeling disgruntled because they claimed that one of the victims had accidentally hit the shoulder of one of their gang members in the pub. Following the argument between them, a brawl ensued.

“The three victims managed to escape by driving towards HSI, but as soon as they arrived in front of the hospital emergency ward, four individuals, armed with hockey sticks and rattan canes, came out from a Perodua Myvi car to attack the victims and steal their car.

“However, the suspect’s attempt to steal the car was foiled when one of the suspects managed to take control of the steering wheel, causing the vehicle to hit a pole. Following the impact from the collision and fight, two of the victims sustained bruises to their hands, fingers and face, while one escaped unscathed,” Shahurinain said in a statement here today.

The four suspects, aged between 20 and 30s, were detained to track down the remaining suspects and assist in the investigation. The case is being investigated under Section 148 of the Penal Code. — Bernama