RM2.98b needed to address floods in three Sabah districts, says Wong

Junz Wong said the allocation was needed to finance all projects to be implemented in the planned mitigation projects in the three districts. ― Picture by Julia Chan

KOTA KINABALU, June 29 — An allocation totalling RM2.98 billion is required to address flood problems in three districts in Sabah, namely, in Penampang, Putatan and Kota Kinabalu.

Sabah Agriculture and Food Industry Minister Junz Wong said the allocation was needed to finance all projects to be implemented in the planned mitigation projects in the three districts.

“According to the flood mitigation plans, RM1.93 billion is for Kota Kinabalu district, Penampang (RM600 million) and an allocation of RM450 million for Putatan district,” he told reporters after a meeting with representatives and community leaders in the three districts here today.

Wong said as of now, both the state and federal governments had approved an allocation of RM512.05 million to implement mitigation programmes to tackle the floods in the three districts.

“An allocation of RM95.8 million has been approved for Kota Kinabalu, while RM365.5 million for Penampang and RM50.7 million for Putatan,” he said.

He said among the projects implemented were the Sungai Moyog flood mitigation programme and the Eco-Friendly Drainage blueprint for Menggatal, Telipok and Tuaran.

“Currently, the Sungai Kibabaig flood mitigation project and the development of Sungai Moyog Integrated River Basin, package one and three are ongoing,” he said.

Meanwhile, commenting on the meeting, Wong said it was aimed at disseminating information to elected representatives and community leaders on the causes of floods in their respective districts. — Bernama