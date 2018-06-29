Rembau Hospital project delay will cost govt extra RM8m, says Dzulkefly

Dzulkefly said the original cost when construction of the hospital began in September 2013 was RM96 million but as a result of the delay it has escalated to RM104 million. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

REMBAU, June 29 — The government has to bear an additional cost of RM8 million following delay in the completion of the Rembau Hospital project, said Health Minister Dzulkefly Ahmad.

He said the original cost when construction of the hospital began in September 2013 was RM96 million but as a result of the delay it has escalated to RM104 million.

He reckoned the hospital would be completed in the first quarter of next year, though the contractor had assured that the project could be ready by the end of this year.

He said the project which should have been completed by September 8, 2016 was delayed due to among others, problems involving the contractors and consultants over the initial building plan.

“Should there be further delay, the ministry will not hesitate to take firm action against the contractors to avoid the government from paying cost overrun,” he told reporters after a working visit to the Rembau Hospital construction site, here today.

Also present were State Health, Environmental, Cooperative and Consumer Committee chairman S. Veerapan and Health Director Dr Zainudin Mohd Ali.

Dzulkefly said stern action would also be taken against problematic contractors as penalties would be imposed and they could be blacklisted and prevented from participating in any government tender.

He said the ministry was also monitoring 23 sick projects, including clinics and hospitals which were 20 per cent behind schedule.

“I will look into each and every of these sick projects and warnings will be issued to ensure the projects are completed on time,” he said.

He added that from now the ministry would make sure that award of tender was based on the company’s financial position, experience and success in meeting project schedule. — Bernama