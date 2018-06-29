Minister: Govt will continue to look after welfare of armed forces, ex-servicemen

Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu is greeted by army personnel after Friday prayers at the Guar Permai Camp in Ipoh June 29, 2018. — Picture by Farhan Najib

MELAKA, June 29 — The government will continue to look after the welfare of the members of the armed forces and ex-servicemen even though the country was now facing economic problems, said Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu.

He said the government maintains its assurance that the reduction of allocations arising from the economic problems would not affect the welfare of the armed forces.

“The government will ensure that our economy which is now lagging will be revived to the same level as the developed nations.

“Our country is currently facing some economic problems and perhaps the allocations here and there may be reduced.

“God willing, this problem will not affect the welfare of the armed forces and ex-servicemen, and this is our hope,” he said at the Hari Raya Aidilfitri gathering with military personnel at the Terendak Camp today.

Also present were Melaka Chief Minister Adly Zahari; Chief of Armed Forces General Tan Sri Zulkifli Zainal Abidin; Army Chief General Tan Sri Zulkiple Kassim and Third Division Commander Major General Datuk Hasagaya Abdullah.

Mohamad said he was confident the national economy would recover to be on par with other nations such as Korea, Japan and Taiwan. — Bernama