Too ‘hot’ to handle? Syed Saddiq charms Indonesian politicians during meet

PPBM Youth chief Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman met Indonesian rising political star Tsamara Amany Alatas here to discuss their generation's political participation. ― Picture via Twitter/Syed Saddiq

KUALA LUMPUR, June 29 — It seems that Muar MP Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman has been going above and beyond the call of duty in strengthening bilateral ties with Indonesia, as evident when a pair of youth leaders from Indonesia Solidarity Party (PSI) practically fell for his charms.

Indonesia’s own political beauty Tsamara Amany Alatas was visibly flustered and turned a slight shade of pink when Malay Mail candidly asked her during an exclusive interview recently if she finds Syed Saddiq “hot”.

“Oh no... If I answer this, it will be the headline, man. Nothing I answered before will matter!” squealed the 22-year-old central leadership committee chief for her party.

“I just find him inspiring; I think he’s a good young leader and it inspires us to do the same. He gets elected as an MP and he inspires me to be an MP too. I think he inspires many young Malaysians and I think I want to do the same.

“And well... of course, as a young leader he’s charming for many people,” Tsamara evaded diplomatically.

Unfortunately for Tsamara, her equally attractive party chairman Grace Natalie quickly interjected the conversation and teased her young colleague mercilessly while egging her to confess.

“Just say he’s hot! Just admit he’s hot and it will be the headline!” Natalie exclaimed, resulting in laughter from Tsamara.

“He (Syed Saddiq) is handsome for her (Tsamara). I think many women find him handsome,” Natalie said, continuing her teasing.

When Malay Mail pointed out that it seems that the 35-year-old Natalie herself seemed to be quite taken by the 25-year-old Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) youth leader, she quickly justified her position and fended off the question.

“I’m married with two toddlers so it is safe for me to say this. I have the freedom (to do so)! Been there, done that,” said Natalie, laughing.

It seemed that Tsamara left an impression on Syed Saddiq as well during their meeting two days ago.

The man touted as the next youth and sports minister could barely contain his excitement and described Tsamara as “Indonesia’s rising political star”.

“Bersama @tsamaradki (Tsamara), the Political star of Indonesia. We discussed in length about the Youth agenda. Interestingly, they even have party leaders who are 17 as voting age in Indonesia is at 17.

“Yet in Malaysia, we consider those who are of legal age (18y/o) to be too young,” Syed Saddiq tweeted.

Tsamara had replied: “Thank you @SyedSaddiq! It was a pleasure meeting Malaysia’s young leader. We talked a lot about youth political participation in Indonesia & Malaysia. All the best with your youth agenda, YB.”

Some of their Twitter followers had also teased the attractive duo, with one of them saying it was jodoh (fate) for the two to have met.