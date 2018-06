SUPP president, Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian, confirmed the matter in a statement here today. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, June 29 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has frozen the bank account of the Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP).

SUPP president, Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian, confirmed the matter in a statement here today.

“SUPP has received a letter from its bank informing that it’s headquartered account has been frozen for a three-month period for MACC investigation.

“SUPP will comply with any investigation by the authority, as it always had,” said the brief statement. — Bernama