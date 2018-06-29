Chong Wei in Malaysian Open semis after beating World No. 1 Viktor Axelsen

Chong Wei has advanced to the semifinals of the Malaysian Open after beating World No. 1 Viktor Axelsen, June 29, 2018. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

BUKIT JALIL, June 29 ― Datuk Lee Chong Wei bagged his second win in two months over World No. 1 Viktor Axelsen. This time he did it in straight sets 21-17, 21-9 to book a semifinals spot at the Celcom Axiata Malaysian Open against Indonesian Tommy Sugiarto tomorrow.

At 35, Chong Wei is redefining what age means in sports as none of the 30-year-olds on tour are playing at his level. Axelsen whose 12 years younger than Chong Wei, won the Perodua Masters in January then added the European Championships in April to his burgeoning career. However, he had no answers for Chong Wei's pinpoint drop shots and accurate smashes while buoyed by a vociferous home crowd.

Viktor had been coughing a little bit and it may have hampered his performance but Chong Wei dismissed it as a psychological tactic.

“These are all psychological games,” said Chong Wei.

“The first 11 points against Viktor was a very long hard fought battle. When I got the minute’s rest after winning the first set I told myself don't give him any chance to fight back and keep pressuring him,” said Chong Wei.

“I felt I had nothing to lose today. Before these two recent wins against Viktor I had lost to him three times in Super Series finals and the Japan Open so to get another win feels good especially against a youngster,” said Chong Wei.

“My badminton career is coming to a close so I'm enjoying every minute on court. As long as I keep my spirits high and still have the desire and fire in my heart to play I will continue to do so.

“In fact I'd like to play till Tokyo which means two more Malaysian Opens. However, it all depends on how my body holds up.”

Chong Wei will face Indonesia's Tommy Sugiarto who trains with Rashid Sidek.

Chong Wei has never lost to Tommy but he is not taking anything for granted.

“I'll focus on myself and not him and that'll be the best strategy for tomorrow,” said the Penangite.

“It's always a different situation whenever we play so I'll rest well and get ready for tomorrow.”