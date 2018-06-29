Harimau Malaya coach calls four new players for centralised training

National football coach Tan Cheng Hoe has called Syahrul Azwari Ibrahim of Melaka, Shafiq Shaharudin (Kelantan), D. Kenny Pallraj (Perak) and Kedah player, Syawal Nordin to to replace four injured players. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, June 29 ― National football squad chief coach, Tan Cheng Hoe has called four new players to replace four injured players for centralised training at Wisma FAM in Kelana Jaya starting on Sunday.

The Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) in a statement said the four players are Syahrul Azwari Ibrahim of Melaka, Shafiq Shaharudin (Kelantan), D. Kenny Pallraj (Perak) and Kedah player, Syawal Nordin.

They will replace Negri Sembilan's N. Thanabalan as well as three Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) players, Ahmad Hazwan Bakri, Aidil Zafuan Abdul Radzak and La'Vere Corbin-Ong.

The four will complete the list of 24 players called by Cheng Hoe.

FAM said the short centralised training was to prepare Harimau Malaya in their friendly match against Fiji at Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium in Cheras on July 5.

The friendly match was a warm-up for the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup tournament in November.

List of 24 players:

Goalkeepers: Ifwat Akmal Chek Kassim (Kedah), Khairul Fahmi Che Mat (Melaka), Hafizul Hakim Khairul Nizam Jothy (Perak)

Defenders: Adam Nor Azlin (Johor Darul Ta’zim-JDT); Rawilson Batuil (Sabah), Mohd Rizal Ghazali and Mohamad Syawal Nordin (Kedah), Amirul Azhar Aznan, Nazirul Naim Che Hashim and Shahrul Mohd Saad (Perak)

Midfielders: Muhammad Akram Mahinan and Syazwan Zainon (Kedah), Danial Ashraf Abdullah (Kelantan), Syazwan Andik Ishak and Irfan Zakaria (Kuala Lumpur), Mohd Nasir Basharuddin and D. Kenny Pallraj (Perak), Wan Zack Haikal Wan Nor (Felda United), Muhammad Nazmi Faiz Mansor (JDT), Syahrul Azwari Ibrahim (Melaka).

Forwards: Muhd Syafiq Ahmad and Muhammad Safawi Rasid (JDT), Shafiq Shaharudin (Kelantan), Zaquan Adha Abdul Radzak (Kuala Lumpur). ― Bernama