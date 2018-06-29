Khairy says will rebuild BN with other parties, NGOs

Khairy Jamaluddin is greeted by supporters as he arrives for an event in Safira Country Club, Bandar Seberang Jaya June 28, 2018. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

ALOR SETAR, June 29 — Umno presidential candidate Khairy Jamaluddin does not discount the possibility that he would invite other parties to join Barisan Nasional (BN) or form collaborations with non-governmental organisations to rebuild the party, if he wins in the Umno elections tomorrow.

He said this was one of the ways to restructure (BN) which now includes only MIC and MCA after other component parties left the coalition following its disastrous loss during the 14th general election recently.

“If I win (the Umno elections), I will sit down with MIC and MCA because these are the only parties we have, to come up with a new formula for BN.

“...but I believe and am confident that the BN (component) parties are waiting for the results tomorrow to see who will become Umno president before they make a decision,” he said after attending a gathering of the public with Umno presidential candidates here today.

BN’s surprise loss in GE14 saw the component parties, including those from Sabah and Sarawak, leaving the coalition, with the latest being Gerakan which announced its decision to leave last Saturday.

In the Umno presidential election tomorrow, Khairy faces Gua Musang MP Tan Sri Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah and Umno acting president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi. — Bernama