Cops say close to solving Grab driver’s murder with latest arrest

Six people have been arrested in the murder case of Grab driver Aiman Nosri so far. — Reuters pic

KLANG, June 29 — Police believed the murder case involving Grab driver Aiman Nosri on Saturday could be solved soon following the arrest of another foreigner earlier today.

Selangor police chief Datuk Mazlan Mansor said the suspect, a lorry attendant, believed to be in his 20s, was detained at 12.15am around Gombak near here, bringing the total number of arrests to six, including a woman.

“The suspect is remanded for seven days until Thursday, and I believe the arrest made earlier today is the last and it can lead to solving the case soon.

“We are confident that the last two arrests (including earlier today) can help solve the case, and the police are still in the midst of completing the investigation to establish the motive of this murder,” he told reporters after attending the Aidilfitri open house organised by the Klang Selatan district police headquarters here today.

Also present was Klang Selatan district police chief ACP Shamsul Amar Ramli.

In the incident, Aiman, 27, was found dead in the back seat of his Perodua Myvi car, with strangulation marks on the neck, at a parking lot in Taman Selayang Makmur, Selayang, near here.

Based on records, Aiman was said to have picked up passengers from Jalan Tun Tan Cheng Lock and headed to Selayang Baru. — Bernama