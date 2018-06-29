Axe will fall on corrupt ministers, says Dr M

The PM said the errant minister would be removed immediately. — Picture by Abdul Razak Ghazali

JAKARTA, June 29 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said here today that any minister found to have been involved in corruption or irregularities would be dropped from the Pakatan Harapan (PH) Cabinet.

He said the errant minister would be removed immediately.

Dr Mahathir was asked about the criteria for the appointment of the Cabinet ministers, a second batch of whom would be sworn in at Istana Negara on July 2.

He spoke to Malaysian journalists on the second day of his two-day official visit to Indonesia.

Istana Negara had announced that the swearing-in would take place on July 2 and that the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Muhammad V, was presented the list of ministers and deputy ministers on June 20.

Dr Mahathir had so far appointed 13 ministers.

