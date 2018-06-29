ANAK lodges MACC report on Felda’s financial mismanagement

ANAK has lodged three reports with the MACC over alleged financial mismanagement at Felda involving former chairman Tan Sri Mohd Isa Abdul Samad and several other entities. ― Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, June 29 — National Felda Settlers’ Children Association (ANAK) has lodged three reports with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) over alleged financial mismanagement at the Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) involving its former chairman Tan Sri Mohd Isa Abdul Samad and several other entities.

ANAK deputy president Mohd Nasaie Ismail said the first report was relating to the sales of 51 per cent of Koperasi Permodalan Felda Berhad (KPF) in Felda Holdings Berhad (FHB) to Felda Global Ventures (FGV) at a price of RM2.2 bilion or RM19.61 per share in 2013.

However, he said Felda’s statutory bodies, which also sold 49 per cent of its holding in FHB, received a payment of RM5.7 billion or RM52 per share from FGV.

“We ask the MACC to investigate all involved, namely Mohd Isa as Felda and FGV chairman at that time, as well as KPF chairman and board of directors on alleged breach of trust causing KPF to lose billions of ringgit,” he told reporters at the MACC headquarters here today.

He said the stock research firm TA Securities and Kenanga Research estimated the market value of 51 per cent of KPF shares should be priced at between RM3.2 billion and RM4.08 billion.

“This means that KPF received less than RM1.2 billion and RM1.8 billion. The document is also submitted to the MACC today,” he said.

Mohd Nasaie said two other reports were related to cases that had been lodged with MACC previously, namely the issue of hotel purchases by Felda Investment Corp (FIC) and acquisition of the Eagle High Plantation owned by the Rajawali Group Indonesia by FIC Properties.

“We lodge a report on these two cases again as no further action was taken previously and we are responding to the call by the MACC Chief Commissioner (Datuk Seri Mohd Shukri Abdull) who states the willingness of MACC to open an investigation on old cases,” he said.

He said last year MACC opened an investigation paper on the purchase of three hotels by FIC in London, Kuching and Kota Kinabalu which were purchased higher than the market value.

“Even though in this case, there has been arrests and investigations conducted on Mohd Isa and several senior officers, there has been no prosecution so far,” he said.

As regards to the issue of Eagle High Plantation, Mohd Nasaie said the acquisition of the plantation company by FIC Properties received criticisms from market analysts when it was bought at a price of RM2.26 billion, far higher than market value.

“When we visit this plantation area, it is not a good location because of its peat swamp soil and there is still many replanting to be done,” he said. — Bernama