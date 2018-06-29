US futures jump as Nike, financial stocks gains

People walk on Wall Street in front of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York. ― Reuters pic

NEW YORK, June 29 ― US stock index futures gained today, as Nike jumped after strong results and as bank stocks rose after clearing the Federal Reserve's stress tests.

The futures, though, fell sharply before recovering after news website Axios said President Donald Trump had repeatedly told his top officials he wants the United States to withdraw from the World Trade Organization.

Setting a positive tone on the last trading day of the first half of 2018 was Nike, whose shares jumped 10 per cent premarket after the athletic shoe maker returned to growth in North America and gave an upbeat forecast.

Financial stocks, which snapped a 13-day losing streak yesterday, rose after US lenders cleared the second part of the Federal Reserve's annual stress tests.

Wells Fargo jumped 3.6 per cent, Citigroup gained 1.8 per cent, while Bank of America and JPMorgan rose about 1.5 per cent.

The gains in Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and State Street were slightly lesser as they cleared the test with conditions.

At 7.35am ET, Dow e-minis were up 100 points, or 0.41 per cent. S&P 500 e-minis were up 10 points, or 0.37 per cent and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 29 points, or 0.41 per cent.

After a rocky week, and indeed year, the benchmark S&P 500 is holding on to a slim 1.62 per cent gain for the year, on track to post its smallest gain for the first half of any year since 2015.

The index is 5.4 per cent below its record intraday high, hit on Jan. 26, as worries about trade, rising interest rates and political uncertainties have rocked the markets.

Among shares, KBH Homes rose 7.2 per cent after the homebuilder's second-quarter results beat Wall Street estimates.

A Commerce Department report, at 8.30am ET, is expected to show personal consumption expenditures (PCE) index, excluding food and energy, increased 0.2 per cent in May. The PCE is the Fed's preferred measure of inflation.

The report is also expected to show consumer spending rose 0.4 per cent in May, less than April's 0.6 per cent increase. ― Reuters