Jin Wei dumped out of Malaysian Open by world No. 1 Tai Tzu Ying

Published 1 hour ago on 29 June 2018

By R. Loheswar

Malaysia’s Goh Jin Wei in action against Taiwan’s Tai Tzu Ying (not seen) during the Celcom Axiata Malaysia Open 2018 in Kuala Lumpur June 29, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara
KUALA LUMPUR, June 29 — Goh Jin Wei lost to world No. 1 and defending champion Tai Tzu Ying 21-15, 21-15 at the quarterfinals stage of the Celcom Axiata Malaysian Open 2018 but she made a good account of herself as the only surviving women shuttler on day four of competition.

The 2016 World Junior Champion took out Pai Yu Po 21-13, 21-17 in the first round on Tuesday and then beat seventh seed Sung Ji-hyun from South Korea 15-21, 21-18, 23-21 yesterday.

In her highest profile match to date, the odds were stacked against the pint-sized Penangite.

However, Jin Wei, ranked 31 in the world, is made of sterner stuff and put up a fight in front of thousands of fans who came to see her at the Axiata Arena in Bukit Jalil.

“I felt in order to see how good I was or how close I can get to her level, I needed to play to a very high standard,” said the 18-year-old.

“I was going all out against her but she killed the points very fast. In the end, it was a battle of attrition where she controlled most of the points and I was reacting to them.

“I know now where I stand compared to her and one of the glaring things I noticed is the difference in speed. She is fast and I saw a lot of openings in my game that my opponent can exploit.

“I’m disappointed at the loss but realistically, she is a level above me. I will kick it up a notch in training to improve. As for whether I can ever reach the dizzying heights of the world’s top shuttler, I do not know. I’ll take it one step at a time.”

