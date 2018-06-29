Khairy: Umno needs ‘wartime general’ as president

Khairy said the ‘wartime general’ president must be courageous in facing government leaders both inside and outside Parliament. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

PETALING JAYA, June 29 — Umno needs a president who is a “wartime general” to manage the party’s defeat in GE14 as it heads to the polls, Umno presidential candidate Khairy Jamaluddin said today.

“Our party is facing a situation like never before and not one of us has the necessary experience to manage the defeat sustained by the central leadership.

“We need a president who is energetic, willing to go onto the ground to meet with grassroots members to obtain their ideas of change, who is agile in execution and dynamic,” he said in a two-minute-46-second-long video posted to his Facebook page.

Khairy said the “wartime general” president must be courageous in facing government leaders both inside and outside Parliament.

“But most importantly, apart from being well-known in Umno, he must be the champion of the people’s voice and close to their hearts,” he said.

As the youngest presidential candidate, Khairy said he was aware of that fact and his imperfections, but expressed his wish to introduce new political ideas with the little potential that he possessed.

“That idea will fulfil the people’s aspirations while, at the same time, take into account the younger generation’s welfare.

“I will give my fullest commitment until the end to restore the public’s confidence in Umno,” he said.