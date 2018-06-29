Teacher fined RM900 for beating Year One student

KUALA LUMPUR, June 29 — A teacher who beat his student so hard that left marks and bruises on the girl’s left arm was fined RM900 by the Magistrate’s Court here today.

Magistrate Namirah Hanum Mohamed meted out the fine on Hii Sii Teck, 36, who pleaded guilty to the charge, made under Section 323 of the Penal Code, for voluntarily causing hurt on the Year One student.

Hii was charged with beating the girl with his hand because she was not able to write the letters “Y” and “W” correctly in a classroom at a school di Jalan Gombak, Setapak, here at 8am last February 8.

He paid the fine.

In mitigation, Hii, who was unrepresented, said he was still teaching at the school.

Deputy public prosecutor Afiq Nazrin Zaharinan prosecuted.

According to the facts of the case, the girl’s mother, who is the complainant, wanted to bathe her daughter at about 4pm on the same day when she saw bruises and marks on the girl’s left arm.

When questioned about it, the girl said a teacher beat her in class because she wrote the letters “Y” and “W” wrongly. — Bernama