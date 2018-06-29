Newborn baby found dead on bridge in Klang

Klang Utara district police chief ACP Mazelan Paijan said the well-formed baby, with the umbilical cord attached, was found by passers-by on the bridge. ― AFP pic

KLANG, June 29 — A newborn baby boy was found dead with a ruptured stomach on the Sungai Dua bridge, heading towards Port Klang, at 10.10am here today.

Klang Utara district police chief ACP Mazelan Paijan said the well-formed baby, with the umbilical cord attached, was found by passers-by on the bridge.

He said it was believed that an individual had attempted to throw the infant’s body into the river but failed, and instead the body fell on the road divider at the bridge.

“The police are on the hunt for the baby’s mother and those who witnessed the incident are urged to contact the North Klang district police headquarters,” Mazelan said when contacted by Bernama here today.

He said the baby’s body had been sent to the Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital and the case was being investigated under Section 318 of the Penal Code. — Bernama