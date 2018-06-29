Fresh attacks could prompt Umno to rally behind Zahid in show of unity

It is already clear that the Zahid-Annuar combination is gaining traction among party delegates, who may opt to vote both in as a package. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

PETALING JAYA, June 29 — Around 146,000 Umno delegates voting for a new president tomorrow are presented with two difficult choices: Stick with the status quo that has demonstrably failed or elect a reformer who may lead the party into the unknown.

The election is not only for the presidency but for all of Umno’s central leadership positions from there on down, presenting the party with a unique opportunity to completely replace its upper echelon.

With over 70 division chiefs retaining their posts unchallenged last week, however, the early indication is that the party is not ready for such wholesale changes.

Contesting for the presidency vacated by Datuk Seri Najib Razak are vice-president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, former Umno Youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin and stalwart Tan Sri Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah.

Also trying their luck are Bandar Tun Razak Umno division committee member Mohamed Iqbal Maricair and Iskandar Puteri Umno division member Mohd Yusof Musa @ Jamaludin.

Only the first three are considered contenders, and have toured the country to pitch their vision for the party’s revival and continued relevance in a changed and unfamiliar political landscape.

Zahid and Tengku Razaleigh both appear to be neck-and-neck, with Khairy having fallen behind despite an initial surge of popularity.

One factor that could sway delegates is the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s (MACC) move to freeze the finances of the Umno headquarters and its Selangor chapter, ostensibly as part of its investigation into the 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) scandal.

Umno has characterised this as an assault on the party, claiming it is intended to prevent its recovery and cripple it before it can become a significant Opposition to the ruling Pakatan Harapan (PH).

This has altered the contest to lead Umno from a pitch between conservatism and liberalisation to a familiar clarion call for the party to rally behind the leadership as it attempts to surmount this new challenge.

Instead of going with a leader with ideas on how to rejuvenate the party, delegates will now be expected to unite behind one who is needed quickly to prevent the party from sliding into oblivion.

Still reeling from its general election defeat, the latest injury could convince delegates to look past Zahid’s clear links to the previous leadership that resulted in the party’s current predicament as well as his inability to steady the listing party.

Also, up for contest is the deputy presidency, for which former Negri Sembilan mentri besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Hassan and party information chief Tan Sri Annuar Musa are challenging.

True to his role, Annuar has been filling newspaper columns with his ideas and pledges while Muhammad has conducted a low-key campaign.

It is already clear that the Zahid-Annuar combination is gaining traction among party delegates, who may opt to vote both in as a package.

The practice of team voting was once prevalent in Umno, fading away in the past decade. It could make a return in tomorrow’s poll.

The guidance appears to be limited to the top two positions, however, with delegates purportedly being given the freedom to elect the three vice-president and 25 supreme council members whom they believe would work best with their choice to be president.

Voting begins at 8am tomorrow at individual Umno divisions nationwide minus Sarawak and ends at 5pm.