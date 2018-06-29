Ringgit ends higher against US dollar

At 6pm, the ringgit was quoted at 4.0380/0410 against the US dollar compared with 4.0400/0450 yesterday. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 29 ― The ringgit ended higher against the US dollar today, in line with gains in most Asian currencies.

At 6pm, the ringgit was quoted at 4.0380/0410 against the US dollar compared with 4.0400/0450 yesterday.

A dealer said investors shifted their interest to regional currencies ahead of the release of US employment data next week.

“We are seeing profit-taking activities in the US dollar, which in turn, is helping the ringgit recover s ground,” he added.

Meanwhile, the local unit was traded mostly lower against a basket of currencies, except against the yen, where it rose to 3.6487/6524 from 3.6651/6703 yesterday.

It declined against the Singapore dollar to 2.9624/9650 from 2.9552/9593. weakened against the British pound to 5.3092/3147 from 5.2940/3010 and was lower against the euro at 4.7043/7082 from 4.6763/6833 yesterday. ― Bernama