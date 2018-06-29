Vote for president who can lead Umno to victory in GE15, says Youth wing

Malaysian Umno Youth deputy chief, Shahril Hamdan, speaks to Malay Mail in Kuala Lumpur June 28, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, June 29 — Umno delegates should vote for someone who can lead the party to victory in GE15, its Youth wing has said.

Umno Youth deputy chief Shahril Hamdan said it is crucial that the delegates do not see the election as only about electing a party leader, but also about putting in place a party president that would be able to maximise the party’s chances at winning the next elections.

“This is about choosing a party leader that we want to project to the public, who is able to maximise our chances of winning the next GE.

“For that to happen, of course, there needs to be reform and renewal within the party. But the question is, who is in the line-up — from president down to the supreme council — that is best equipped to make changes to inspire and excite the public to win elections?” he told Malay Mail.

He added such consideration was not necessary in previous elections as the position of party president was not contested as Umno had assumed it would always remain in power.

However, he said electability of the party had become the key consideration as it needs a leader who can be aggressive in executing a plan that would be seen favourably by the public.

“You may get someone who is a very good internal leader and all that entails, but this may not actually solve the main question, which is how do we make ourselves electable again?” he said.

Meanwhile, Umno Youth chief Datuk Asyraf Wajdi had called for party members to give Umno time to make and effect change from within.

He said they should elect a leader who would be able to project Umno as an effective Opposition and play its role in checking the ruling government.

“We need some time to really rejuvenate ourselves as well as to be the voice and aspiration for the country.

“As an Opposition, we have a role to play: To check the government so the government of the day honours whatever promises it has made to the people,” he said.