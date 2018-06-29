Bocuse d'Or to host its first competition for Africa

The Bocuse d'Or is heading to Africa for the region's first competition. ― AFP pic

PARIS, June 29 ― Newcomer countries like Algeria, Senegal and Burkina Faso are gearing up for the chance to compete in their first-ever Bocuse d'Or cooking competition, known in the spheres of haute gastronomy as the “Olympics” of the food world.

On June 30, Marrakech will host the first continental selection of the Bocuse d'Or Africa, where the winning team and the runner-up will go on to compete at the Bocuse d'Or grand finale in Lyon, France next January.

For the inaugural event, six countries will be represented in the pressure cooker and have 5 hours and 35 minutes to prepare their dishes: Morocco, Algeria, Senegal, Burkina Faso, Tunisia and Gabon.

While Morocco participated in the finale as “wild card” entrants in 2013 and 2015, there has never been a continental competition for Africa.

Selections for Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Americas have already taken place.

The finale takes place January 27-28, 2019 in Lyon, France. ― AFP-Relaxnews