Stabbing of three-year-old girl: Suspect to be charged on Monday

The suspect, who is the victim’s uncle, was remanded for seven days from June 19. — Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR, June 29 — The suspect who allegedly stabbed a three-year-old girl in Kepong here on June 18 will be charged in court on Monday.

Kuala Lumpur Criminal Investigation Department chief SAC Rusdi Mohd Isa said the 21-year-old man would be charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

The suspect, who is the victim’s uncle, was remanded for seven days from June 19 to facilitate investigations.

Yesterday Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim revealed that the three-year-old girl believed to have been murdered by her uncle on June 18 at Taman Kepong here, was stabbed 59 times on several parts of her body. — Bernama