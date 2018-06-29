Watch Smashing Pumpkins' new video for 'Solara' (VIDEO)

‘Solara’ is the first new music from the band in 18 years, featuring three of the four original members ― Billy Corgan, Jimmy Chamberlin and James Iha. ― AFP pic

LONDON, June 29 ― Smashing Pumpkins have shared a highly surreal video for their new song Solara in which frontman Billy Corgan appears to be living in an unusual treatment facility.

Within the asylum's walls, Corgan is led around on a leash, observing a game of Connect Four involving only black pieces, facing a man in an eerie mask and watching a mime act out childbirth.

Faced with this bizarre reality, Corgan seizes an opportunity to escape, going outside and making his way to a suburban area where the strangeness only increases, leading Corgan to voluntarily return to the asylum.

Nick Koenig directs the clip for Solara, the first new music from the band in 18 years, featuring three of the four original members (Corgan, Jimmy Chamberlin and James Iha).

The group is to head out on a North American tour this summer called “Shiny and Oh So Bright,” running July 12 to September 9. ― AFP-Relaxnews