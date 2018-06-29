Bursa Malaysia ends higher on mid-year window dressing activities

At 5pm, the key FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) closed 25.82 points or 1.55 per cent firmer at 1,691.50 from yesterday's close of 1,665.68. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, June 29 ― Bursa Malaysia ended the week higher today, on continued mid-year window dressing activities led by Tenaga and Maybank, amid reduced negative sentiment of a global trade war as stocks in China rebounded, dealers said.

At 5pm, the key FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) closed 25.82 points or 1.55 per cent firmer at 1,691.50 from yesterday's close of 1,665.68.

The index opened 0.64 of-a-point lower at 1,665.04 and moved between 1,664.69 and 1,701.65 throughout the trading session.

Gainers led losers 474 to 345, with 416 counters unchanged, 679 untraded and 82 others suspended.

Volume was higher at 2.22 billion shares valued at RM2.97 billion from 1.55 billion shares worth RM1.65 billion yesterday.

Hermana Capital Bhd Chief Executive and Chief Investment Officer Datuk Dr Nazri Khan Adam Khan said the easing sentiment over a trade fight could help provide optimistic global growth prospects.

“It is a good sign that the FBM KLCI has recovered over 25 points, since falling 10.5 per cent since the post 14th general election.

“We hope for this positivity to continue, while stopping the selling of foreign funds over the last 10 trading days,” he told Bernama.

For heavyweights on Bursa, Tenaga, which contributed 9.92 points to the composite index (CI), was also the top gainer, rising 98 sen to RM14.64, while Maybank, which contributed 10.35 points to the CI, gained 16 sen to RM9.00.

Public Bank improved 36 sen to RM 23.36, Petronas Chemicals bagged one sen to RM8.41, but CIMB lost half-a-sen to RM5.45.

Among actives, Sapura Energy fell one sen to 64 sen, Barakah recovered one sen to 13 sen and MYEG decreased 3.5 sen to 96.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index surged 167.85 points to 11,960.93 and the FBM70 was 191.57 points higher at 14,627.06.

The FBMT100 Index jumped 173.13 points to 11,757.93 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index perked 203.99 points to 12,092.55.

The FBM Ace Index recovered 7.87 points to 5,127.53.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index climbed 146.92 points to 16,649.91, the Plantation Index increased 8.82 points to 7,534.16 and the Industrial Index appreciated 11.75 points to 3,127.53.

Main Market volume increased to 1.40 billion shares worth RM2.75 billion from 889.33 million shares valued at RM1.45 billion recorded yesterday.

Warrants turnover rose to 635.81 million units valued at RM186.22 million from 496.62 million units worth RM175.70 million.

Volume on the ACE Market improved to 181.95 million shares valued at RM34.19 million versus 172.39 million shares worth RM26.98 million yesterday.

Consumer products accounted for 69.76 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products (299.86 million), construction (62.33 million), trade and services (630.25 million), technology (64.55 million), infrastructure (21.18 million), SPAC (896,900), finance (80.55 million), hotels (2.57 million), properties (128.33 million), plantations (31.53 million), mining (16,200), REITs (12.70 million) and closed/fund (nil). ― Bernama