AirAsia welcomes proposals for new LCCT

In 2014, AirAsia moved its operations to Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 (KLIA2) from the low-cost carrier terminal (LCCT) in Sepang after being there for eight years. — AFP pic

SEPANG, June 29 — AirAsia says it welcomes proposals for the development of a low-cost carrier terminal (LCCT) in Sepang from any party, whether local or foreign.

AirAsia Group Berhad Executive Chairman and AirAsia X Group Chief Executive Officer Datuk Kamarudin Meranun said anyone, be it an individual, company, state government or even Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB), can come up with such a proposal.

As a strong proponent of LCCT, the airline would work with anyone who can build them a low-cost terminal, he said.

“AirAsia sort of gave up on owning an airport. The airline has moved four airports since the day AirAsia began operations, and it is not like moving house,” he told reporters after launching the AirAsia-Alisports Asean World Electronic Sports Games co-sponsorship at the AirAsia headquarters here today.

Kamarudin was asked to comment on Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook’s statement yesterday that any proposal to develop a new low-cost carrier terminal next to the Kuala Lumpur International Airport will have to be resubmitted as a fresh proposal since the last proposal was submitted last year to the previous government.

According to media reports, Citaglobal Airports Sdn Bhd through its director, Datuk Seri Mohamad Norza Zakaria, had proposed to former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak via a letter dated Nov 24, 2017 the building of a new LCCT that can accommodate higher passenger numbers, especially with the establishment of the Digital Free Trade Zone.

In 2014, AirAsia moved its operations to Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 (KLIA2) from the low-cost carrier terminal (LCCT) in Sepang after being there for eight years. — Bernama