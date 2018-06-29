Submit your complaints against Taib to MACC again, DAP tells Sarawakians

Yesterday, Dr Mahathir was quoted as telling Malaysians in Jakarta that the authorities had not taken any action against Taib as there were no formal complaints lodged against him. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, June 29 — Resubmit your complaints against Sarawak Governor Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters in Putrajaya for further action, Bandar Kuching federal lawmaker Dr Kelvin Yii tells Sarawakians.

Yi said it could have been a situation that all the formal reports made to the MACC and other authorities over the years did not make it to Putrajaya or there was little “will” to initiate such an investigation.

“Fact of the matter is that there have been multiple reports to the MACC as well as the police by both the Opposition as well as civil society groups on the alleged abuse and corruption linked to Taib Mahmud and his family,” Yii said, responding to Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s statement that the authorities could not take action against the former due to the lack of formal complaints.

Yii said international reports by the Bruno Manser Fund (BMF) and Sarawak Report provided different exposés linked to the governor and the family.

He said groups such as BMF had even offered to share their seven years’ worth of evidence gathering and cooperate in the investigation of corrupt practices by Taib while he was chief minister for 33 years, especially in relation to the alleged allocation of state land to the Taib family and his unexplained wealth overseas.

“In my parliamentary questions that have been submitted today, I did urge the MACC to state their intention and progress in initiating an investigation into the alleged corruption of Taib,” he said, adding that he will follow up and push for greater urgency to clean up corrupt leaders and practices from the state regardless of position and power.

He stressed that since the change of government after the 14th general election on May 9, there has been a greater urgency to address corruption in the country, including the investigation into the scandal-ridden 1MDB fund.

“I thus urge for such urgency to also be shown towards the alleged corrupt leaders here in Sarawak who have robbed and stolen for the riches of our state,” Yii said.

He said he was happy that Dr Mahathir had shown a willingness to look into Taib’s corruption again, urging MACC to take all reports lodged by different groups seriously and to initiate a formal and fair investigation into the matter.

He also urged MACC to prioritise the opening of the case.

Yesterday, Dr Mahathir was quoted as telling Malaysians in Jakarta that the authorities had not taken any action against Taib as there were no formal complaints lodged against him.

The prime minister, who is on an official visit to Indonesia, said that if the people of Sarawak wished the PH federal government to take action, they should lodge official complaints.

“Up to this moment there has been a lot of talk but no proper report yet,” he was quoted by The Star daily as saying.