Zeti appointed new PNB Group chairman

Tan Sri Zeti Akhtar Aziz will replace Tan Sri Abdul Wahid Omar. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, June 29 — Tan Sri Zeti Akhtar Aziz has been appointed the new Group Chairman of Permodalan Nasional Bhd (PNB) effective July 1.

The former Bank Negara Malaysia governor is at present a member of the Council of Eminent Persons.

She replaces Tan Sri Abdul Wahid Omar who is retiring as PNB Group chairman and trustee of Yayasan Pelaburan Bumiputra (YPB) with effect from June 30.

PNB in a statement today said the boards of YPB and PNB welcome the appointment of Zeti and expressed confidence that given her longstanding and vast experience, she would continue to provide strong leadership to the PNB group, in pursuing its founding mandate to enhance corporate wealth for the benefit of Malaysians.

It also said the board thanked Abdul Wahid for his invaluable contribution and dedicated service as group chairman since his appointment in August 2016.

Apart from Abdul Wahid, PNB said Datuk Awang Adek Hussin would also be retiring as director of PNB and chairman of PNB Research Institute Sdn Bhd effective June 30.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Finance Incorporated (MOF Inc) has announced that Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad had assumed the position of YPB chairman effective June 28.

It added that pursuant to the appointment, the composition of YPB’s Board of Trustees has been restructured to comprise the Minister of Economic Affairs Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali (appointed also as the Alternate Chairman of YPB), former Auditor General of Malaysia Tan Sri Ambrin Buang and Zeti. — Bernama