Indonesian youth party lauds Malaysian finance minister’s bluntness

Solidarity Party Indonesia chairman Grace Natalie speaks to Malay Mail in an exclusive interview in Kuala Lumpur June 29, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, June 29 — Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng’s candid remarks about the state of Malaysia’s finances were commendable, said Indonesia Solidarity Party (PSI) chairman Grace Natalie despite criticism of the former.

Speaking to Malay Mail yesterday, Natalie commented on the disapproval of Lim’s blunt declaration that the country carried over RM1 trillion in liabilities, and said frankness — even if uncomfortable now — was necessary to instil transparency in the long-run.

“I think it (the criticism) is the consequence of the older practice. So, let’s get things right, right now, and then, after that, you can build a stronger government. So it’s okay; that’s the consequences of a corrupt regime before,” she told Malay Mail.

Conceding that there was a cost to being wholly transparent, she said the price was acceptable as it would allow the country to develop stronger and healthier governance.

She also asserted that transparency would encourage investor confidence rather than alarm, saying those who appreciated an open and forthright administration would more than make up for those who did not.

“It’s a short-term loss for long-term gain,” Natalie said.

Touching on her reaction to the results of Malaysia’s 14th general election, Natalie visibly shivered and stroked her forearms before saying, “I (still) have goose bumps now because it was so cool!”

She likened Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) victory over the previously undefeated Barisan Nasional (BN) to the proverbial battle of David and Goliath.

Saying PSI faced a comparable challenge, Natalie explained that her nascent party was seeking to upset rivals that have been established for decades.

“I think psychologically it’s more or less the same. I hope your victory will be our victory, too. You ended a 60-year regime... wow.

“And I was amazed at your smooth transition,” said the leader and co-founder of the four-year-old party.

PSI central leadership committee chief Tsamara Amany speaks to Malay Mail in an exclusive interview in Kuala Lumpur June 29, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PSI central leadership committee chief Tsamara Amany Alatas added that Malaysia’s election result was inspiring, particularly how PH had managed to get out the vote despite apparent attempts by the previous government to lower the turnout.

Among others, the Election Commission inexplicably chose to set polling day on a Wednesday, triggering public anger due to the logistical complications that resulted, particularly for out-of-state voters.

Malaysians and PH parties responded by crowdsourcing transport solutions in order to help as many voters as possible cast their ballots, resulting in a turnout of 82.3 per cent or among the highest in the country’s history.

“In Malaysia, the Opposition proved they could provide something new with the youngsters here. And with meetings with Syed Saddiq (Syed Abdul Rahman) and Yeo Bee Yin, the youth here were so eager for change in this country and came back home to choose PH.

“I think that inspires us and hope we can gain the same in 2019,” Tsamara said.

Despite her party’s youth-oriented leanings, Tsamara also expressed admiration for the world’s oldest elected leader, Malaysia’s 92-year-old Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

She conceded that Dr Mahathir’s age made him an unlikely model for a PSI politician, but said he has demonstrated a strong commitment to giving young leaders opportunities.

“Like when he chose Syed Saddiq as a leader of his youth wing, I think he actually wants to hand trust to the youngsters.

“Change can come very fast but sometimes, it needs baby steps also. I respect what Tun M is doing I think that he has a strong commitment to youngsters,” she explained.

Tsamara said she also felt that Dr Mahathir has transcended from a politician to a statesman, based on his apparent readiness to eventually make way for Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and continued push for reforms.