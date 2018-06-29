New Selangor MB reshuffles excos’ portfolios

A statement from his office said Amirudin will assume the portfolios for finance, land development and natural resources management; youth and sports development; and strategic communications. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, June 29 — Selangor Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari has reassigned the portfolios for the state’s executive councillors.

A statement from his office said Amirudin will assume the portfolios for finance, land development and natural resources management; youth and sports development; and strategic communications.

Datuk Teng Chang Kim will chair the investment, industry and trade, and small and medium industries committee; V. Ganabatirau will head the socio–economic empowerment and caring government committee; and Izham Hashim the infrastructure and public amenities, agricultural modernisation and agro–based industry committee.

Datuk Abdul Rashid Asari is now chair of tourism and culture, and Malay customs and heritage committee; Shaharuddin Badaruddin will assume the Islamic affairs, education and human development portfolio; while Ng Sze Han was assigned to the local government, public transportation, new village development committee.

The housing and urban living portfolio is now under Haniza Talha while the environment, green technology, consumer affairs, science, technology and innovation committee will go to Dr Siti Mariah Mahmud.

Hee Loy Sian will head the environment, green technology, consumer affairs, science, technology and innovation portfolio; and Rodziah Ismail, the entrepreneur development, rural and traditional village development portfolio.

The finalised list follows Datuk Seri Azmin Ali’s departure as MB to concentrate on being economic affairs minister in Putrajaya.

Save for Rodziah, all were already existing excos.

The statement added that Tanjung Sepat assemblyman Borhan Aman Shah has been appointed as Amirudin’s political secretary.

The MB’s Office stressed that Amirudin has not appointed any firms to represent his administration in any dealings.

Instead, it said proposals may be submitted directly to the office of the State Economic Planning Unit’s secretariat.