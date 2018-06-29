Sukma: Main contractor cause of badminton venue delay

State Youth, Sports and Human Capital Development Committee chairman, Howard Lee Chuan How, said the project should have been completed in March. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, June 29 — The delay in upgrading the badminton venue for 2018 Malaysia Games (Sukma) in Perak which should have been completed in March is due to the financial problems faced by the main contractor.

State Youth, Sports and Human Capital Development Committee chairman, Howard Lee Chuan How, said the upgrading of Darul Ridzuan Badminton Arena, which began in February last year, should have been completed in January this year, but an extension was given until March due to the additional construction works.

“The main reason for the delay is the financial problem faced by the main contractor due to various factors that we cannot comment.

“The main contractor is being fined RM1,650 a day and the amount has now reached RM85,000 due to the delay in surrendering the project,” he told the press after visiting the project today.

He said in order to resolve the problem, Ipoh City Council (MBI) as project co-manager with the Works Department (JKR) have recommended a proposal agreed by the main contractor.

“The subcontractor who has been appointed by the main contractor should continue receiving payment to keep working on it because if we stop and appoint a new contractor, it will cost more time and money,” he said.

Lee will also conduct a detailed investigation on the status of the project including meeting the main contractor management.

He said although he was disappointed with the delay of the RM8.9 million project, he was still confident the venue could be completed by mid-August.

“The status of its physical completion so far is 86 per cent... the development is slow, I think with the time frame given and cooperation between MBI, JKR and contractor, it can be completed,” he said.

However, Lee said, there was an alternative plan in place if the venue could not be completed before Sukma, but the matter would be announced later. — Bernama