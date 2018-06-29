Farid Kamil delays surgery for court case

Farid told reporters this when met after his cases came up for mention at the Magistrates’ Court here. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

PETALING JAYA, June 29 — Actor-cum-director Datuk Farid Kamil Zahari, who is facing six criminal charges, postponed his knee surgery which was scheduled last May due to his hectic work schedule and also to no disrupt proceedings of the court cases.

The actor of the film, J. Revolusi, told reporters this when met after his cases came up for mention at the Magistrate’s Court here.

“I need to get a long rest, for six months, if I went for the knee surgery,” he said.

Earlier during the proceeding before Magistrate Nurulhuda Zakariya, lawyer Faizul Mohd. Nasir, representing the actor, informed that the court that he was still waiting for the result of the representation which was sent to the Attorney-General’s Chamber seeking for the charges against his client to be dropped.

The court then set August 27 for mention of the six charges facing the 37-year-old actor.

Also present during today’s proceeding was Farid Kamil’s wife, Datin Diana Dianelle.

Last January 16, Farid Kamil claimed trial to two charges of voluntarily causing hurt to a private company accounts executive, Ashraf Ahmad, 35, and police constable Muhammad Nizam Jamaluddin, 24.

He also denied a third charge of using criminal force on Muhammad Nizam to obstruct the civil servant from carrying out his duty, and the fourth charge of insolent behaviour towards the policeman.

On January 25 and March 9, the celebrity claimed trial to using the drug, tetra hydrocannabinol (THC) and making a false police report alleging two fellow artistes had spiked his drink

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor Fazeedah Faik. — Bernama